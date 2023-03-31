AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain PM urges Xi to hold talks with Ukraine’s Zelensky

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2023 04:53pm
Follow us

BEIJING: Spain’s prime minister said Friday he had urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart, as he visits China’s capital for talks aimed at boosting ties between Beijing and Madrid.

Speaking at a press conference at the Spanish embassy in Beijing, Pedro Sanchez said he had discussed “China’s position” on Russia’s war in Ukraine in meetings with Xi and other top Chinese officials.

He also accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of seeking to “weaken” the EU’s “multilateral project for peace and welfare”.

“I encouraged President Xi to have a conversation with (Ukrainian) President Zelensky to learn first-hand about this peace plan of the Ukrainian government,” Sanchez said.

Zelensky has said repeatedly he would be open to talks with Xi – an overture the Chinese leader has yet to respond to, despite multiple rounds of talks with Putin.

Spanish PM seeks international image with China visit

Beijing last month unveiled a 12-point paper calling for a “political settlement” of the crisis in Ukraine.

The document was immediately met with scepticism from Ukraine’s allies, though it was welcomed by Kyiv.

Sanchez on Friday also welcomed Beijing’s stance opposing the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict – as well as its stated support for “territorial integrity”.

“I want to acknowledge the effort that the Chinese government has made to position itself,” he said.

Russia Pedro Sanchez Xi Jinping Russia’s invasion Ukraine China Spain relation

Comments

1000 characters

Spain PM urges Xi to hold talks with Ukraine’s Zelensky

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Ministry of Finance warns inflation to remain high, could increase further

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Pakistani conglomerate Crescent Steel and Allied Products suspends cotton plant operation

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

Thirty-five dead, 16 hurt in after roof of stepwell collapses in India

Read more stories