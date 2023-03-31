PN conducts weapons firing exercise

KARACHI: In an impressive Live Weapon Firing event, Pakistan Navy Ground Based Air Defence units demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles during night hours. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the missile firing at the forward posts.

During the missile firing sequence, PN Air Defence units successfully engaged the intended targets and demonstrated real-time professionalism.

