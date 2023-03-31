Greece extends residency rights for migrant children

ATHENS: Greece on Wednesday approved a law extending the duration of residence permits for migrant children born and raised in the country.

Second-generation migrants born in Greece are now entitled to receive 10-year residency permits, up from a maximum of five years previously, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told parliament.

The same rights will apply to non-EU nationals who have completed six years of Greek school prior to the age of 23, he said.

For unaccompanied minors, the requirement is at least three years of secondary schooling, Mitarachi said.

The new legislation will apply from January 2024, the minister said.

The bill was criticised by rights groups, with the Greek Council for Refugees saying some residency requirements were “unrealistic.”

GCR noted that unaccompanied migrant minors frequently face exclusion and may be unable to meet the schooling criteria.

There are nearly 750,000 foreign nationals legally living in Greece according to the migration ministry.

According to official data, Greece issued over 150,000 residence permits in 2022.