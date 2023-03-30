AVN 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
BAFL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
DFML 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 74.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
OGDC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.48%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PPL 63.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.59%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 105.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.61%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,029 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,326 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
KSE100 39,859 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.03%)
Hong Kong stocks fall as Alibaba rally cools; China data in focus

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 10:28am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks retreated on Thursday, after seeing sharp gains in the previous session following Alibaba’s restructuring plan, while shares in China inched lower ahead of manufacturing activity data due this week.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged down 0.18%, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.24% to be on track for a fifth day of decline.

** Hang Seng Index dropped 0.69%, while Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.94%.

** China’s economic performance has improved in March from the first two months and the country will expand domestic demand and consolidate its economic recovery, Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday at an economic forum in Boao.

** Alibaba Group said on Thursday it will look to monetise non-core assets and consider giving up control of some businesses.

** Group CEO Daniel Zhang said the company’s breakup into separate businesses will allow its units to become more agile and eventually list on their own.

** Shares of Alibaba in Hong Kong opened up 2.7% following the 12% jump on Wednesday, but gains narrowed to 0.9% in midday.

Hong Kong stocks close higher

** Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities, said easing market concerns on banking crisis and Alibaba’s news have helped Hong Kong stocks rebound recently.

** “But shares in Hong Kong are likely to remain range-bound as US interest rate outlook uncertainties continue to weigh and as investors eye upcoming domestic data to assess whether the economic recovery has sustained,” Yip said.

** China will announce the March official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Friday.

** Pro-business policy signals have certainly come through loud and clear — Beijing intensified its charm offensive as the new cabinet took office in March, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index went down 1.1%. Tencent dropped 0.9%.

** In China A-shares, telecom stocks retreated 2.3%, while education companies fell 1.1% to lead the decline.

Hong Kong stocks

