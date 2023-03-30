AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on US crude draw, Iraqi supply risks

Reuters Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 06:18pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Thursday as a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles and a halt in exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan region offset a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 49 cents, or 0.63%, to $78.77 a barrel at 1145 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 58 cents, or 0.79%, to $73.55 a barrel.

US crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly in the week to March 24 to a two-year low, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

The 7.5 million-barrel drop in crude inventories compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise.

Further support came as exports from Iraq’s northern region remain halted.

Producers have shut in or reduced output at several oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq following a halt to the northern export pipeline, with more outages on the horizon, company statements showed.

But the Kurdistan-Iraq premium in oil prices could vanish sooner than expected, analysts from Citi said Thursday.

Oil prices rise $1/bbl on Kurdish supply risks

The “changes in Iraq’s domestic politics may lead to a durable political settlement very soon”, said Citi, estimating that pipeline flows could grow by some 200,000 barrels per day (bpd).

These factors offset bearish sentiment following a lower-than-expected cut to Russian crude oil production in the first three weeks of March.

The 300,000 bpd production decline compared with targeted cuts of 500,000 bpd, or around 5% of Russian output, sources familiar with the data told Reuters.

Looking ahead, markets will be keeping an eye on U.S. spending and inflation data due on Friday and the resulting impact on the value of the U.S. dollar.

“While we think oil prices may remain volatile in the near term, we still expect rising Chinese crude imports and lower Russian production to lift prices over the coming quarters,” UBS said in a note on Thursday.

China’s refined fuel consumption this year is likely to grow 3% from pre-COVID levels in 2019, state energy giant PetroChina said on Thursday.

“If all goes as expected, and we manage to avoid a recession, oil prices will dance around $75-$85/bbl in the coming months,” FGE analysts said in a note.

Brent oil National Australia Bank Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude dollar index Russian crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on US crude draw, Iraqi supply risks

Technical-level talks with IMF are over: Ishaq Dar

Rupee inches higher against US dollar, settles at 283.66

'Five-member bench or full court:' Imran says 90-day constitutional provision 'inviolable'

New SC bench to hear Punjab elections delay case tomorrow after Justice Aminuddin's recusal

Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice

UAE president names son as crown prince, presumed future leader

KSE-100 ends jittery session on a flat note

Chinese loan rollover of $2bn to Pakistan in process: source

Government to withdraw Curative Review Petition against Justice Faez Isa: PM Shehbaz

Lahore High Court strikes down sedition law

Read more stories