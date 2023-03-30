Body on youths’ character-building to evolve plan: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that a plan of action will be evolved in the light of the recommendations made by the members of consortium formed on character building of the youth.

Chairing a meeting regarding the consortium on Character Building at Governor House, he said that youth are the most valuable asset of the nation and they need to be given good education along with moral training. “Teachers should focus on the character building of the students and tell them about the significance of positive traits of character along with teaching the syllabus,” he said, adding: “A lot of emphasis has been laid on high morals and character building in our religion.”

The governor asked the members of the ‘Consortium on Character Building to submit final recommendations based on the research in the next meeting. He asked the members of the consortium to tell the students case studies of people who have achieved success in the society through hard work and merit. He underscored the need to mobilize the students for public awareness campaign on social media regarding character building.

The governor further said that teachers should tell the students that ultimate success lies in truth and tell them not to believe what they hear on social media and do not spread it further without research.

