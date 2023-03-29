AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
Mar 29, 2023
FDIC hires Newmark Group to sell billions of Signature Bank debt: WSJ

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:21pm
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) has hired Newmark Group Inc to sell about $60 billion of Signature Bank loans, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The commercial property market is likely to see a ripple effect from the sale of a loan book this large, at a time when property values are already being squeezed, the report added.

FDIC and Newmark Group did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on the report.

US regulator sells failed Signature Bank assets to another lender

The U.S. banking industry has been reeling from the fallout of recent failures, with regulators seeking to reassure customers their deposits were safe and that the American banking system remained healthy.

Earlier this month, state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank, making it the third largest failure in U.S. banking history.

On March 19, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp entered into an agreement with U.S. regulators to buy deposits and loans from Signature Bank.

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

The subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, assumed substantially all of Signature Bank’s deposits, some of its loan portfolios and all 40 of its branches.

