AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.08%)
DGKC 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
EPCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.58%)
OGDC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.34%)
PPL 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
PRL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.28%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.16%)
UNITY 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,907 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.44%)
KSE30 14,785 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares gain as inflation eases; all eyes on RBA policy meet

Reuters Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 11:34am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares recovered lost ground from earlier in the session to finish higher on Wednesday, as a slowdown in February inflation growth strengthened the case for the central bank to pause its rate hike cycle next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.2% higher at 7,050.3 points.

The benchmark closed 1% higher on Tuesday.

Traders in Sydney are hoping for a pause by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in their policy meeting on April 4, as recent data indicates that 10 consecutive rate hikes - a cumulative 350 basis points - since May last year have begun to take effect.

Inflation slowed to an eight-month low in February, while retail sales levelled off after wild swings around the year-end holidays, both indicating that rising borrowing costs are starting to pinch consumers.

"A rate pause next week is a done deal, and the RBA will jump at the chance to pause following a record streak of hikes, political heat and unfavourable headlines towards some of the central bank's members," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Among local movers, the heavyweight mining index advanced 1.2%, with iron ore majors Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, and BHP Group gaining between 0.7% and 2.9%.

Gold stocks rose 1.5%, their highest since Jan 25. Alkane Resources Ltd advanced 5%, while Dreadnought Resources Ltd jumped 6.6%.

Easing banking crisis fears give Australia shares modest lift

Bucking the positive trend, banks slid 0.5% to hit their lowest since early October after brokerage UBS lowered price targets and ratings on lenders like National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp.

NAB and Westpac declined between 0.7% and 2.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to finish the session at 11,736.75.

Sky Network Television Ltd declined 1.2% after it said it would cut around 170 full-time roles by the end of June as part of a proposed reorganisation.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares gain as inflation eases; all eyes on RBA policy meet

Intra-day update: rupee makes small gain against US dollar

Remarks on judge: Islamabad court issues Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant again

Experts weigh in as EU removes Pakistan from list of high-risk third countries

Pakistan’s ‘friends’: IMF wants commitments fulfilled: PM

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Read more stories