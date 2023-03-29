AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

President reconstitutes NEC

Mushtaq Ghumman Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 07:34pm
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has reconstituted National Economic Council (NEC) to be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the details, NEC has been reconstituted under powers conferred upon President under Article 156 of the Constitution and in super session of Cabinet Division’s notification of June 7, 2022 and October, 2022.

The members of reconstituted NEC recommended by the Prime Minister are as follows: Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance and Revenue (Member); Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (Member); Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Commerce (Member)); and Asad Mahmood, Minister for Communications (Member).

Reconstitution of NEC approved

Caretaker(s) Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and S M Tanvir, Minister for Energy, Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development will represent Punjab.

The province of Sindh will be represented by Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

Caretaker(s) Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khanand Advisor Finance, Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan will represent KP in NEC.

Balochistan will be represented by Chief Minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and Senior Minister for Finance Department, Noor Muhammad Dumar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ahsan iqbal Ishaq Dar National Economic Council NEC President Dr Arif Alvi PM Shehbaz Sharif Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 29, 2023 10:01am
Every single person is corrupt and a numbskull. Good luck with this committee.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
So Mar 29, 2023 10:10am
So what...the same incompetent crooks who couldnt care less about the country or the economy
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

President reconstitutes NEC

Punjab polls delay: Elections have been held in Pakistan despite terrorism, says SC

Rupee dips against US dollar, closes at 283.92

KSE-100 down 202 points amid economic uncertainty

Remarks on judge: Islamabad court issues Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant again

Experts weigh in as EU removes Pakistan from list of high-risk third countries

UAE says its keen to invest in Pakistan economy

Russia announces deal to boost oil supplies to India

Putin says sanctions could have 'negative' impact on Russia

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories