SCBA condemns arrest of three lawyers

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBA) condemned the illegal arrest and detention of Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, Inteizar Hussain Panjotha advocate, and Ali Ijaz Buttar advocate in various criminal cases.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, SCBA President Abid S Zuberi, and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir said such arrests are in clear violation of rule of law and all principles of fairness and justice which this association stands for. They also condemned the way in which Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi has been dragged in several FIRs.

SCBA leaders said it is truly unfortunate that law enforcement agencies that are supposed to guard the fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan are now actively violating the said rights. No law enforcement agency has the right to illegally arrest, detain or torture any citizen of Pakistan. However, the manner in which learned advocates including Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi have been arrested and detained is in grave violation of their fundamental rights enshrined under our Constitution.

They said every Pakistani has the right to be treated in accordance with the law and has the right to express his/ her political views; no person can be illegally arrested for simply exercising their fundamental rights enshrined under the Constitution. That the successive tactics of arresting people in blind FIRs and transitory remand that are now being employed for political means cannot be condoned in a civilized society where rule of law is protected.

They stated that no law enforcement agency or individual is above the law; and powers vested in such law enforcement agencies cannot be exploited for political purposes. They demanded the immediate release of Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi and other advocates.

