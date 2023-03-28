AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany plans hike in military aid for Ukraine

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2023 07:13pm
Follow us

BERLIN: Germany is planning to boost its military aid spending for Ukraine, a member of the parliamentary budget committee told AFP on Tuesday.

Some 12 billion euros ($12.9 billion) more in spending is due to be approved by the committee, with the funds to go towards military help for Kyiv as well as replenishing stocks of equipment already sent to Ukraine.

The Germany army, or Bundeswehr, will be able to begin spending the cash this year, with further funds also earmarked for the coming years.

Zelensky, IAEA chief visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

It was unclear how the sum would be allocated as well as the precise time frame covered by the spending.

The sum would dwarf the three billion euros spent so far by Berlin on military aid for Kyiv.

The committee will specifically vote on Wednesday on replenishing stocks of Panzerhaubitze 2000s sent to Ukraine, the source said.

Together with the Netherlands, Germany has sent 14 of the self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, according to Berlin.

Germany has also sent 18 advanced Leopard tanks and about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, as well as an air defence system.

The finance ministry called the extra spending “objectively indispensable” in a letter asking the budget committee to release the sum, according to Der Spiegel magazine.

Without continued support, there would be “a serious danger that Ukraine would lose its defensive struggle against the Russian aggressor, with unforeseeable consequences for the European peace order”, it said.

Germany Russian invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Germany plans hike in military aid for Ukraine

ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab polls ‘taken in haste’: Chief Justice

Rupee largely stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

China completes first yuan-settled LNG trade

Govt running campaign to undermine Chief Justice: Fawad

Alibaba says will split into 6 groups, separate IPOs expected

Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

Founder of Afghan girls’ school project arrested in Kabul: UN

Read more stories