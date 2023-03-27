AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
BAFL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
EPCL 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
HUBC 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 84.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PPL 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.11%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 107.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.66%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 11.2 (0.28%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,000 Increased By 58.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,787 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Gulf equities open mixed amid rising oil prices

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 03:07pm
Major Gulf markets opened mixed on Monday, mirroring gains in oil prices as investors pin their hopes on modest interest rate hikes amid governments’ efforts to soothe fears over the global banking system.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the US dollar, with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirroring monetary policy changes in the United States.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf financial markets - rose on Monday, with Brent crude futures jumping 77 cents, or 1.03%, to $75.76 a barrel, as of 0731 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index rose 0.5%, its third positive day in a row, boosted by gains in almost all sectors, led by financial and real estate stocks.

Saudi National Bank, the country’s largest lender by assets, jumped 1.9% as it appointed Chief Executive Saeed Mohammed Al Ghamdi as the bank’s chairman, replacing Abdul Wahed Al Khudairy. The board also appointed Talal Ahmed Al Khereiji as acting CEO, with all changes effective March 27.

However, Sabic Agri-Nutrients, which was trading ex-dividend, recorded its sharpest intraday decline in over three years, falling more than 8%.

The Qatari Stock index edged up 0.1%, extending gains to a fourth consecutive session, as most banking stocks were trading in the positive territory.

Lender Masraf Al Rayan and index heavyweights Qatar Commercial Bank advanced 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Gulf Stocks in red as oil declines ahead of Fed minutes

Dubai’s benchmark stock index fell 0.8%, extending losses to a second consecutive session, led by a 1.2% decline in Emirates NBD Bank, UAE’s largest lender, and a 0.8% dip in Dubai Islamic Bank.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index also opened down 0.5%, its third day in the red, dragged by a 0.3% drop in conglomerate International holding Company and a 1.3% decline in Adnoc Gas.

Abu Dhabi-based data analytics company Presight AI climbed as much as 176% after raising 1.82 billion dirhams ($495.6 million) in an initial public offering.

Gulf stock markets MENA

