BEIJING: China’s crude oil imports are expected to rise 6.2% in 2023 on last year’s level to 540 million tonnes, according to an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) on Monday.

Crude oil prices slide $4 as banking fears rattle markets

Crude oil throughput is seen growing by 7.8% to 733 million tonnes, according to the think tank.