SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may rise into $14.40-1/2 to $14.47 range, as it has stabilized around a support at $14.06-3/4 per bushel.

The contract failed to break the support twice. Due to these failures, a small double-bottom has been confirmed, suggesting a target of $14.47.

A break below $14.23-3/4 could be followed by a drop into $14.06-3/4 to $14.17-1/4 range.