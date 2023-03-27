AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said today’s political, governance and economic challenges have their roots in failed policies of Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Sunday, the premier said Imran Niazi has always been about grandstanding and rhetoric. He said the nation is justified in asking him about his dismal performance in office both at the federal and provincial levels. Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited free flour distribution centres in Bahawalpur and Multan

In Bahawalpur, the premier visited flour distribution centres established at Abbasia High School and Dring Stadium and expressed satisfaction over the process of distribution.

Free wheat flour: PM visits distribution points

The PM issued directions to provide free flour to elderly and sick persons on priority basis. He also directed to provide two bags of flour to the deserving people to save them from repeated visits to the distribution centres.

During visit to Multan, the premier inspected free flour distribution centre established at Sports Ground.

He examined the process from registration to delivery of flour to the registered deserving families and expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements. He also listened to the complaints of people and directed authorities to solve these immediately.

The Prime Minister was informed that 34 free flour distribution centres have been established in Multan district to distribute around 2.6 million bags of flour among 850,000 families.

