AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
BAFL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
DGKC 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
EPCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
FCCL 11.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
PRL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 107.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,046 Increased By 5.9 (0.15%)
BR30 14,395 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 39,996 Increased By 54.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 14,763 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KE takes action against power theft in Malir

Press Release Published 27 Mar, 2023 07:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: KE has taken action against power theft in Darakhshan Society, Malir. Illegal connections supplying electricity to around 100 homes have been disconnected. KE operatives also removed several hook connections from Qureshi Mohalla. Around 55 homes were found to be using power illegally, despite their meters being disconnected due to defaulting payments.

Facilitation camps have also been established to support residents in the locality Malir A area but to little avail. Power theft through hook connections not only poses a safety risk to those in the immediate vicinity but also disrupts the power transmission and distribution system on a wider scale. KE requests customers to make timely bill payments and report incidences of theft in order to improve the power supply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi KE power theft Malir

Comments

1000 characters

KE takes action against power theft in Malir

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories