KE takes action against power theft in Malir

KARACHI: KE has taken action against power theft in Darakhshan Society, Malir. Illegal connections supplying electricity to around 100 homes have been disconnected. KE operatives also removed several hook connections from Qureshi Mohalla. Around 55 homes were found to be using power illegally, despite their meters being disconnected due to defaulting payments.

Facilitation camps have also been established to support residents in the locality Malir A area but to little avail. Power theft through hook connections not only poses a safety risk to those in the immediate vicinity but also disrupts the power transmission and distribution system on a wider scale. KE requests customers to make timely bill payments and report incidences of theft in order to improve the power supply.

