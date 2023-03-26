Punjab CM visits flour distribution centres

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit of two centres made for the provision of free flour at Sheikhupura on Saturday.

The citizens heaped a pile of complaints against the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with regard to the registration process. The citizens complained that the registration process was very sluggish in the BISP centres.

The CM assured the citizens to redress their complaints and stated that he would talk with the federal government and with the officials of BISP in this regard.

CM also reviewed provision of free flour arrangements at the centres. He inspected the citizens’ registration, as well as, flour distribution process. CM directed to further improve flour distribution and other arrangements at the centres.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the citizens should not face any sort of difficulty at the centres. He also checked the weight of flour bags and stated that a family obtaining one flour bag would be given 20kg flour bag at the same time from 29th of March at the centres. He highlighted that the citizens would not only be provided relief but would also be saved from the inconvenience of visiting the centres time and again.