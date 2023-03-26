Provinces to provide security to G-B governor, CM during visits

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) police not to accompany the chief minister (CM) and governor G-B during their visits to other provinces as well as the federal capital.

Sources said that Interior ministry circulated copies of the notification to the chief secretaries and IGP as well as to the IGP of capital city regarding the decision. According to the Interior ministry the concerned province where the CM and governor G-B will visit that province will provide security to them.

They said that Ministry of Interior also directed the IGP and chief commissioner Islamabad to provide security to CM and governor G-B during their visits to Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023