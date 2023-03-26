Treatment of elephant: Governor, minister visit Karachi Zoo

AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has said we will not allow anyone to do wrong, and there will be a full inquiry regarding the treatment and care of Noor Jahan, the elephant of Karachi Zoo.

The allegation of political support is not true, action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the inquiry, he expressed these views on Saturday while talking to media representatives on the occasion of visit to Karachi Zoo along with Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The administrator Karachi has been directed to submit a detailed report within three days regarding the care, diet and treatment of the zoo’s elephant Noor Jahan. For the treatment of the elephant, the experts of the international organization FOUR PA will reach Karachi in 4-5 days. He saud: “I have come to the zoo along with the Minister of local government so that if there is any administrative negligence, it should be removed.”

The administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Zoo Director Khalid Hashmi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inspected the zoo’s elephant Nur Jahan and visited the zoo.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that the purpose of coming here is to investigate the news circulating on social media regarding the health of elephant Noor Jahan. This is the issue regarding speechless animals and will not tolerate any negligence.

The administrator Karachi will inform the media about the facts regarding the information circulating on social media about the health and care of elephants in Karachi Zoo. Sindh Governor said that Karachi Zoo is a historical asset where more than 800 animals and birds are kept. As I have been hearing the mention of Mumtaz Begum of the zoo since childhood, I will meet her today as well.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that former President Asif Ali Zardari has directed the special care and treatment of Noor jahan, the zoo’s elephant, and said that in case of shortage of funds, he is sending money personally.

