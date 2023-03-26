AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Spot rate remains steady on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2023
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The spot rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,700 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 355 per kg.

