Collective efforts required to achieve ‘a TB-free Pakistan’: experts

LAHORE: With the theme of ‘Yes! We can end TB!’, “World Tuberculosis Day” was observed on Friday with a resolve that efforts will continue to be made for raising awareness towards achieving the goal of TB-free Pakistan.

To mark the day, seminars, symposium and other activities were held in which speakers highlighted that while WHO announced that it will expand the scope of a five-year-old initiative in efforts to eradicate one of the world’s top infectious killers by 2030; TB control tools appear to insufficient to confront the global burden of the disease.

A century or so ago, tuberculosis was everywhere. Charles Dickens wrote of tuberculosis as “a dread disease” which “medicine never cured,” and which “wealth never warded off.” An illness “in which death and life are so strangely blended, that death takes the glow and hue of life, and life the gaunt and grisly form of death.”

Health professionals said that tuberculosis remains a major killer for which focused efforts are needed to stamp out the disease. Early detection of the disease and proper treatment for a specific period are key for eliminating the disease.

A delegation of health professionals who are making efforts to control TB in Pakistan called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore, here Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that we all have to work together to achieve a TB-free Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is still far behind in achieving the global target of becoming free of TB epidemic by 2035, and it is necessary to make concerted efforts to achieve the goal. As the chancellor, he said he has given instructions to the health universities to work in the field of family medicine. He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Lions Youth Council, Punjab Government’s TB Control Program, to eradicate TB in the province. He assured that he will provide all possible support for this noble cause.

Director Health Services Punjab, Dr Yadullah said that under the TB Control Program there are clinics in DHQs, THQs and Rural Health Centers across Punjab where free treatment and medicines are being provided to TB patients.

On this occasion, Director PLYC Dr. Obaidullah, Director Health Services Punjab Dr. Yadullah Ali, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Mushtaq Sulehriya and Executive Director Pakistan Lions Youth Council Dr. Qaiser Javed, Principal Nishtar Medical College Multan, Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao and others were present.

