AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

50pc information & telecom sector exports undocumented: Ministry

Tahir Amin Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, on Friday, revealed that of the total $5 billion exports of the information and telecom sector around 50 percent i.e. $2.5 billion exports is undocumented, as unnecessary restrictions are discouraging exporters from using formal banking channels and encouraging retention of export earnings abroad.

“There are different laws for bringing and sending dollars in and outside the country and it is one of the reasons that the international gateway -- PayPal is reluctant to come to Pakistan,” said Junaid Imam, Member IT of the Ministry while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee.

The parliamentary panel that met with Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali in the chair expressed serious concerns over the poor quality of services of telecom operators and issues being faced by e-commerce and freelancers in the country. The committee was informed that freelancers in Pakistan are reluctant to register themselves with the ministry.

The PTA official informed about Telenor services in Chitral and admitted that the company has below-the-standard services. A notice was issued to Telenor on March 10, said the official, adding that the company will respond in a month’s time.

Parliamentarians expressed concerns over telecom services and internet speed while saying that there are issues of services in the Parliament Lodges as well. The PTA official said that steps have been taken to improve the services in the lodges; however, the structure of the building is such that it causes problems in mobile services.

Why is there a difference in internet and service quality in Parliament Lodges and Parliament House? Why the NTC and the PTCL do not provide good service compared to Naya Tel’s service? Asked members. The IT Ministry official responded that all companies are free to do business as the sector is de-regulated.

Universal Service Fund (USF) CEO Haris Chaudhry said that 75 mobile towers would be upgraded in Chitral while 15 new would be installed. He further said that Letters of Credit (LCs) of companies are not opened due to which projects have stopped.

The committee recommended the Finance Ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for expediting opening of LCs for the import of telecom equipment.

The ministry informed the committee that Ignite has the largest freelancing programme running in the country.

The DG Skills Programme is funded by the government of Pakistan, said Member IT, adding that freelancers were facing a challenge to bring dollars to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTA ptcl SBP telecom sector LCs Junaid Imam

Comments

1000 characters

50pc information & telecom sector exports undocumented: Ministry

Policy efforts, 9th review’s success: Timely external aid will be critical: IMF

Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

SPI inflation up 1.80pc WoW

Alvi expresses his disquiet at election delay

Cash margin requirement on goods import removed

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs21.28bn

LHC extends IK’s protective bail in 5 cases till 27th

Non-residents: REIT RMCs allowed to issue units thru private placements

SJC initiates probe process against Justice Naqvi

AGP Ata Elahi tenders resignation

Read more stories