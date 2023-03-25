50pc information & telecom sector exports undocumented: Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, on Friday, revealed that of the total $5 billion exports of the information and telecom sector around 50 percent i.e. $2.5 billion exports is undocumented, as unnecessary restrictions are discouraging exporters from using formal banking channels and encouraging retention of export earnings abroad.

“There are different laws for bringing and sending dollars in and outside the country and it is one of the reasons that the international gateway -- PayPal is reluctant to come to Pakistan,” said Junaid Imam, Member IT of the Ministry while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee.

The parliamentary panel that met with Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali in the chair expressed serious concerns over the poor quality of services of telecom operators and issues being faced by e-commerce and freelancers in the country. The committee was informed that freelancers in Pakistan are reluctant to register themselves with the ministry.

The PTA official informed about Telenor services in Chitral and admitted that the company has below-the-standard services. A notice was issued to Telenor on March 10, said the official, adding that the company will respond in a month’s time.

Parliamentarians expressed concerns over telecom services and internet speed while saying that there are issues of services in the Parliament Lodges as well. The PTA official said that steps have been taken to improve the services in the lodges; however, the structure of the building is such that it causes problems in mobile services.

Why is there a difference in internet and service quality in Parliament Lodges and Parliament House? Why the NTC and the PTCL do not provide good service compared to Naya Tel’s service? Asked members. The IT Ministry official responded that all companies are free to do business as the sector is de-regulated.

Universal Service Fund (USF) CEO Haris Chaudhry said that 75 mobile towers would be upgraded in Chitral while 15 new would be installed. He further said that Letters of Credit (LCs) of companies are not opened due to which projects have stopped.

The committee recommended the Finance Ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for expediting opening of LCs for the import of telecom equipment.

The ministry informed the committee that Ignite has the largest freelancing programme running in the country.

The DG Skills Programme is funded by the government of Pakistan, said Member IT, adding that freelancers were facing a challenge to bring dollars to Pakistan.

