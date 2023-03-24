AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Deutsche Bank settles lawsuit over $1.6bn Bernard Madoff claims

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2023 06:10pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Deutsche Bank AG has settled a lawsuit in which it accused two offshore funds of reneging on an agreement to sell it $1.6 billion of claims in the bankruptcy of Bernard Madoff’s namesake firm.

The settlement was revealed on Thursday by lawyers for the German bank and the Kingate Global Fund and Kingate Euro Fund in a letter filed in federal court in Manhattan.

Terms were not disclosed, and the accord requires court approvals in multiple jurisdictions.

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, the Kingate funds funneled client money to Madoff for many years before his Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2008.

The funds sold their claims against the former Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC to Deutsche Bank for 66 cents on the dollar in 2011.

Deutsche Bahn picks three banks to sell $20bn logistics unit

But the bank said the Kingate funds later got “sellers’ remorse” because the value of the claims rose substantially.

In March 2021, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected the Kingate funds’ request to dismiss Deutsche Bank’s case.

Deutsche Bank had no immediate comment on Friday. Lawyers for the Kingate funds did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In June 2019, the Kingate funds agreed to return $860 million in a settlement with Irving Picard, the court-appointed trustee liquidating Madoff’s firm.

Picard has recovered more than $14.5 billion overall.

Madoff died in April 2021 at age 82 while serving a 150-year prison term.

The case is Deutsche Bank Securities Inc v. Kingate Global Fund Ltd et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-10823.

Deutsche Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Deutsche Bank settles lawsuit over $1.6bn Bernard Madoff claims

KSE-100 ends below 40,000 level amid IMF uncertainty

IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court changes Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant into bailable one

Import restrictions: Indus Motor suspends production again

Imran ‘flirting’ with US after accusing it of conspiring against him: Khawaja Asif

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi resigns as Attorney-General

Pakistan’s logistics startup Trax says it has raised $3.7mn in seed funding

Pakistani professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

India’s forex reserves rise to over six-week high, now at $572.8bn

India’s Congress party to launch street protests against Gandhi’s conviction

Read more stories