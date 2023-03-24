AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Cos and IFIs: Names on ATL a must for appointing Shariah board members: SECP

Sohail Sarfraz Published 24 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Shariah-compliant companies and Islamic Financial Institutions have been barred from appointing members of the Shariah supervisory board, whose names are not appearing on the Federal Board of Revenue’s Active Taxpayers List.

This condition has been mentioned in the draft of the Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to the new regulations, the SECP has imposed restrictions on such Islamic Financial Institutions from appointing persons as members of the Shariah supervisory board, whose names are not appearing on the FBR’s ATL. The “Shariah supervisory board” means a board constituted, appointed or engaged by the Islamic financial institution to advise it on matters concerning Shariah principles and rules.

Every Shariah-compliant company and Islamic financial institution shall form, constitute, appoint, or engage a Shariah supervisory board within such period as may be notified by the Commission, comprising at least two persons.

Provided that until a Shariah supervisory board is formed, appointed, or engaged by a Shariah-compliant company or an Islamic financial institution, it must appoint or engage a Shariah advisor registered under these regulations to perform the functions of the Shariah supervisory board. The Shariah supervisory board shall not function unless one of its members is registered as a resident member of the Shariah supervisory board under these regulations.

The term of appointment or engagement of the Shariah supervisory board or Shariah advisor shall be for a period of three years that may be extended further with mutual consent. However, such a term may be capped for the duration of the applicable Shariah-compliant security if it is a redeemable capital instrument. In the case of short-term securities for a period less than a year, the issuer may not retain the Shariah supervisory board or Shariah advisor for that particular security after its issuance.

Any person, other than the issuer of Shariah-compliant securities, involved in the stock screening process, shall also appoint a Shariah supervisory board or the Shariah advisor.

The Shariah supervisory board shall enjoy such powers and perform such functions as may be agreed upon between the Shariah-compliant company or the Islamic financial institution, as the case may be, and members of the Shariah supervisory board. The said requirements shall be applicable to Shariah-compliant companies and Islamic financial institutions, as the case may be, on the principle of proportionality.

A person shall be disqualified to become a member of a Shariah supervisory board, if he has been declared by a court of competent jurisdiction to be in default in the repayment of a loan to a financial institution. In case of a Pakistani national, his name is not included in active tax payer list of the FBR, Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023 added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP Companies FBR Active Taxpayers List Islamic financial institutions Shariah supervisory board Shariah compliant

Comments

1000 characters

Cos and IFIs: Names on ATL a must for appointing Shariah board members: SECP

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Flood victims: Biden expresses ‘solidarity’ with Pakistan

Pakistan Day: 135 Pakistanis, foreign nationals given civilian awards

Linkage of smuggling cases with terrorist financing: FBR issues ‘Red Alerts Check List’ for CTD

Read more stories