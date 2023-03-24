Karachi receives light rain

KARACHI: The mega-city on Thursday received light rain, as the Met Office forecast sunny weather for Friday (today).

A maximum of 4mm of rainfall was recorded in Karachi with the temperature rising up to 27.4 degrees Celsius and humidity 87 percent.

However, sunny weather with a maximum temperature of 32 Celsius is expected to prevail over the city on Friday.

Rain, wind, thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan over the next 24 hours.

Isolated hailstorm with heavy falls also likely in northern Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the period.

Bacha Khan Airport received 27 mm of rainfall, Peshawar City 26 mm, Lower Dir and Malam Jabba 23 mm, each, Saidu Sharif and Mardan 17 mm, each, Buner and Layyah 15 mm, each, Upper Dir 13 mm, Sargodha 12, mm, Cherat 11 mm and Attock 10 mm.

The day’s highest temperatures were recorded in Mithi ,Mirpurkhas, Chhor, Tando Jam 34 Celsius, each, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, R Y Khan, Sakrand and Sukkur 33, each.

“A strong westerly wave is affecting parts of the country and likely to grip central parts on 23rd and 24th March,” the Met said.

