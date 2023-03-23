AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Limited        21-03-2023   22-03-2023
MetaTech Health Limited #       17-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Crescent Jute Products 
Limited #                       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.                18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Kohinoor Industries 
Limited #                       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
(B A F LTF C 6) Bank 
Alfalah Ltd.                    11-03-2023   25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Limited                         20-03-2023   26-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                16-03-2023   27-03-2023     60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited             21-03-2023   27-03-2023     10% (F)        17-03-2023     27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Limited #                 21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted #      21-03-2023   28-03-2023                                   28-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited             21-03-2023   28-03-2023     25% (F)        17-03-2023     28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited       22-03-2023   28-03-2023     50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
(HB LTF C 3) Habib Bank 
Limited                         22-03-2023   28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                         24-03-2023   28-03-2023     NIL                           28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         26-03-2023   28-03-2023     31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited      27-03-2023   28-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                       20-03-2023   29-03-2023     25% (F)        16-03-2023     29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (B)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
United Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     90% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     30% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Habib Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
JS Bank Limited                 23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                         23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (B)        21-03-2023     29-03-2023
Samba Bank Limited              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd.                            27-03-2023   29-03-2023     6% (i)         22-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                       21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan       22-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                         23-03-2023   30-03-2023     32.5% (F)      21-03-2023     30-03-2023
The Bank of Khyber              23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited             23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance Co. 
Limited                         24-03-2023   30-03-2023     100% (F)15% (b)21-03-2023     30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited       24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
ZIL Limited                     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
(K F TF C 1) K ashf 
Foundation
Term Finance C ertificate       24-03-2023   30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited #      24-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #          18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. #                21-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Ghani Value Glass Limited #     24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                       24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Paramount Spinning 
Mills Limited                   24-03-2023   31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Gulshan Spinning Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Gulistan Textile Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Diamond Industries Limited      24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Tariq Corporation Limited #     25-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
ICC Industries Limited #        25-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance 
Limited #                       25-03-2023   31-03-2023     105% (F)       22-03-2023     31-03-2023
East West Insurance 
Company Ltd. #                  29-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                   30-03-2023   31-03-2023
Trust Securities & 
Brokerage Ltd. #                25-03-2023   1-Apr-23                                       1-Apr-23
Data Textiles Limited #         1-Apr-23     8-Apr-23                                       8-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited          4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited          6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                         10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                         8-Apr-23     14-Apr-23      55% (F)        6-Apr-23        14-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Co. Limited                     8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23      NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited         10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
P ak S uzuki Motor Co. Ltd.     11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23                                     18-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                     12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited #         13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories (
Pakistan) Limited               14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                    18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited            13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited       19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co. Ltd                         19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited            19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                         20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                    20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23                                     27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                  20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd.                            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited           21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Century Insurance 
Company Limited                 21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      25% (F)        19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products 
Company Ltd.                    25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited       21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance 
Co. Limited                     21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (B)        20-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
The United Insurance C ompany   21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited   22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Shell Pakistan Limited          27-Apr-23    04-05-2023     Nil                             4-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #

Comments

1000 characters

