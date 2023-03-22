AVN 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.68%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.04%)
DGKC 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.65%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.49%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.69%)
HUBC 68.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
MLCF 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.11%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.86%)
OGDC 86.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.21%)
PAEL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
PPL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.51%)
PRL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.11%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.59%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.02%)
TPLP 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.01%)
TRG 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.84%)
UNITY 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By -48.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 14,679 Decreased By -259.8 (-1.74%)
KSE100 40,479 Decreased By -399.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 14,941 Decreased By -147.1 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks fall as hot UK inflation data spurs rate-hike fears; Fed in focus

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 02:52pm
Follow us

London’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday, with real estate stocks leading the retreat, as hotter-than-expected UK inflation data raised fears of more interest rate hikes and boosted the pound.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.2% after a near 2% bounce on Tuesday, with investors also waiting for the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later in the day.

The pound rose sharply against the dollar after Britain’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February.

“In the markets and also on the part of the Bank of England, there’s a structural underestimation of inflation,” said Stefan Koopman, a senior macro strategist at Rabobank in Amsterdam. “It’s like a multi-headed hydra that pops up at various places and it’s very hard to eradicate,” Koopman said, referring to inflation.

The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index shed 0.3%. Recent turmoil in the banking sector after the collapse of two regional lenders in the US and troubles at Credit Suisse have led traders to dial back their expectations for rate hikes.

London stocks rise at open as bank shares gain ahead of Fed meeting

Traders are now fully pricing in a 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the Bank of England at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

Terminal rate expectations also shifted after the CPI data, with traders now looking at rates peaking in August at 4.5% versus a peak of 4.3% in August. Real estate stocks fell 2.2%, with British Land Company down 4.2% after Morgan Stanley reduced its price target. Rising UK gilt yields also weighed on sentiment.

Helping cut losses were banking stocks, which gained 0.9% as fears of a crises appeared to ease. Retailer Marks and Spencer Group rose 3.8% after Exane BNP Paribas raised its rating to “neutral” from “underperform”. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to win parliamentary approval for a key element of a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

London stocks FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks fall as hot UK inflation data spurs rate-hike fears; Fed in focus

At least nine dead, 44 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Energy transmission lines to be set up in Thar by April 30: PM Shehbaz

Economic assistance: Confirmation from friendly states likely in a few days: minister

316 PTI workers arrested so far for Federal Judicial Complex vandalism: Islamabad Police

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Read more stories