Three killed in Russian drone strikes on Kyiv region: officials

KYIV: Three people were killed and another seven wounded in overnight Russian drone strikes on the Kyiv region, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday morning.

The Kyiv Regional Military administration reported on its Telegram channel that a “civilian object” had been damaged and that rescuers were still working at the scene.

The Ukrainian military said it had shot down 16 out of 21 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched at Ukraine overnight by Russia.