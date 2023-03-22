AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
EPCL 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
GGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
HUBC 68.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 77.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PAEL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.76%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,816 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,078 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may drop into $6.61-3/4 to $6.70-1/4 range

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 12:16pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may drop into a range of $6.61-3/4 to $6.70-1/4 per bushel, as a bounce from the March 10 low of $6.61 has completed. The deep drop from the March 17 high of $7.12-1/2 confirmed a resumption of the downtrend from $7.84-1/2, which still observes closely a set of the projection levels.

Three small waves make up the bounce. The bottom of the wave at $6.77-1/2 failed to stop the fall.

Chances are the fall may extend to $6.61-3/4. Resistance zone is from $6.80-1/2 to $6.84-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.89-1/2 to $6.93-3/4 range.

CBOT wheat may drop into $6.80-1/2 to $6.89-1/2 range

On the daily chart, the contract is retesting the support of $6.75-1/2, a break below which could open the way towards $6.06-3/4. The break will be confirmed when the contract falls below the March 10 low of $6.61.

It is not very clear if the support could trigger the second bounce.

The support is supposed to be stronger than the one at $7.31-1/4. Chances are high that the second bounce occurs around $6.61.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may drop into $6.61-3/4 to $6.70-1/4 range

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Read more stories