AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
EPCL 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
GGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
HUBC 68.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 77.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PAEL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.76%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,816 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,078 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2023 11:53am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened on the front foot Wednesday morning following another strong lead from Wall Street and Europe, as traders turn their attention from the banking sector to a Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.88 percent, or 169.60 points, to 19,428.36.

Hong Kong stocks end on a strong note

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 7.76 points, to 3,263.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.22 percent, or 4.68 points, to 2,090.67.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Read more stories