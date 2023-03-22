Hong Kong stocks rally at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened on the front foot Wednesday morning following another strong lead from Wall Street and Europe, as traders turn their attention from the banking sector to a Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.88 percent, or 169.60 points, to 19,428.36.

Hong Kong stocks end on a strong note

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 7.76 points, to 3,263.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.22 percent, or 4.68 points, to 2,090.67.