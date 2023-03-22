AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
Brecorder
Mar 22, 2023
Pakistan

PM inaugurates TeleSchool Pakistan mobile phone application

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2023 06:24am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday, inaugurated “One School for All, Teleschool Pakistan” - mobile app to provide online education to students from Grade-1 to 12.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister emphasized the need for promoting online education that can ensure continuity of learning in far-flung areas as well as during calamities and pandemics.

He said that all resources and efforts should be utilised to introduce modern modes of education including digitisation initiatives, besides imparting of the latest training to teachers.

“We’ve to invest in our future generations to equip them with modern skills,” said the Prime Minister, adding that vocational training centers should be established across Pakistan in cooperation with the provincial governments.

Highlighting the importance of quality teachers’ training, he advised the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training to chalk out a coordinated programme in consultation with provinces to equip teachers with modern education and skills.

He lamented that teachers’ training in the country is not up to the mark and cited his experience in Punjab province, adding that he had also directed for steps to improve the quality of about 40 training centers in the province during his tenure as the chief minister.

He stated that students should be directly trained by involving the private sector, adding that the best institutions in the private sector should be hired in a transparent manner and investment be made on each student by imparting them proper training.

The prime minister further stated that the federal government is planning to help Balochistan Government in establishing Danish Schools in the province to provide quality education to the children.

He expressed confidence that the quality education to the students in remote area of the province would help bring them at par with the rest of the students of the other parts of the country.

He also called for supporting orphans and poor students through Education Endowment Fund. He said that about 100,000 laptops would be distributed among the high achievers across the country.

Earlier, briefing the audience, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanvir Hussain said 22.8 million children are out of school in Pakistan and this initiative will help cater to their educational needs.

He said efforts are being made to make Islamabad a model territory in terms of the provision of education by bringing the number of out-of-school children to zero. He said we are also focusing on teacher training and girls’ education.

Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal said digital content of around 6,000 video lectures has been created to impart education to students in all subjects through six digital channels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

