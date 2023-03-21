AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
HUBC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
PIBTL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
PPL 68.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.29%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.11%)
TRG 112.56 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.11%)
UNITY 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Haaland to miss Norways’s Euro qualifiers with groin injury

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 02:49pm
Follow us

Norway striker Erling Haaland will miss their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia after picking up a groin injury in Manchester City’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley, the Norwegian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

Haaland, who has 21 goals in 23 appearances for Norway, has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 42 goals for City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last June.

“After doing tests and examinations yesterday, it became clear that he will not make the matches against Spain and Georgia,” national team doctor Ola Sand said. “It is better that he then gets medical follow-up in the club.”

Norway are in Group A along with Cyprus, Georgia, Scotland and Spain.

Haaland hits five to ease Man City into Champions League quarters

They play Spain in Malaga on Saturday before travelling to face Georgia on Tuesday. “Erling took it hard when he realised that he could not play for the team,” national team coach Stale Solbakken said. “Fortunately, there is still plenty of confidence, talent and unity in this group to win points in the next games.”

Erling Haaland

Comments

1000 characters

Haaland to miss Norways’s Euro qualifiers with groin injury

Rupee makes minor gain against US dollar, settles at 283.92

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Auto financing dips for eighth consecutive month

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Afghanistan school year starts but no classes held

Sri Lanka dollar bonds rise after IMF approves bailout

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

Read more stories