AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
HUBC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
PIBTL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
PPL 68.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.29%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.11%)
TRG 112.56 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.11%)
UNITY 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek, Shelton sign up with Federer-backed Swiss sportswear brand On

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 02:44pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek has agreed a deal with Swiss sportswear brand On and will don their gear starting from this week’s Miami Open.

Reigning French and US Open champion Swiatek from Poland becomes the first female tennis player to join the elite roster of On, which has Swiss great Roger Federer on board as a co-entrepreneur.

“It has been very inspirational for me to develop my ideas and needs with them, working on my current and future gear. On’s core values are what connects me with the company,” three-times Grand Slam Swiatek said in a statement.

On, which also signed rising American player Ben Shelton, did not disclose financial details of the deals.

Swiatek books Indian Wells semi-final against Rybakina

Federer said the company was delighted to work with Swiatek and men’s world number 39 Shelton, who reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open in January.

“Iga and Ben represent the next generation of world class talent,” 20-times major champion Federer said. “Both demonstrate On’s competitive spirit and embody current and future champions of the sport.

“We’re pleased to welcome them to the On family.”

Roger Federer Iga Swiatek

Comments

1000 characters

Swiatek, Shelton sign up with Federer-backed Swiss sportswear brand On

Rupee makes minor gain against US dollar, settles at 283.92

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Auto financing dips for eighth consecutive month

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Afghanistan school year starts but no classes held

Sri Lanka dollar bonds rise after IMF approves bailout

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

Read more stories