Swiatek, Shelton sign up with Federer-backed Swiss sportswear brand On

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek has agreed a deal with Swiss sportswear brand On and will don their gear starting from this week’s Miami Open.

Reigning French and US Open champion Swiatek from Poland becomes the first female tennis player to join the elite roster of On, which has Swiss great Roger Federer on board as a co-entrepreneur.

“It has been very inspirational for me to develop my ideas and needs with them, working on my current and future gear. On’s core values are what connects me with the company,” three-times Grand Slam Swiatek said in a statement.

On, which also signed rising American player Ben Shelton, did not disclose financial details of the deals.

Federer said the company was delighted to work with Swiatek and men’s world number 39 Shelton, who reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open in January.

“Iga and Ben represent the next generation of world class talent,” 20-times major champion Federer said. “Both demonstrate On’s competitive spirit and embody current and future champions of the sport.

“We’re pleased to welcome them to the On family.”