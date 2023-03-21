AVN 66.39 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
Terrorism cases: Imran Khan appears before LHC to seek protective bail

BR Web Desk Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 01:59pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan arrived on Tuesday at the Lahore High Court seeking protective bail in two terrorism cases registered against him following clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

Last week, Ramna Police Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rashid Ahmed registered an FIR at the Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department against the former prime minister and other PTI leaders.

The complaint invoked sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the FIR, the police named PTI secretary general Asad Umar, former NA deputy speaker Asad Qaiser and Imran’s Chief Security Officer lieutenant colonel Muhammad Asim (retd) among others.

The FIR also named 18 people involved in causing damage to the FJC, 22 others involved in causing damage in the FJC’s parking area and lighting up fires, and 19 others involved in allegedly injuring police officials.

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

It also mentioned that stones, lighters and bottles filled with petrol were recovered from some of them.

“The charged crowd surrounded the Judicial Complex from four sides, broke down its main gate, and then stoned the building until its windows were shattered,” the complaint stated.

Love Your Country Mar 21, 2023 01:43pm
Thuggery must be stopped
