Palm snaps 3-day slide on overnight Chicago soyoil strength

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday after three straight sessions of losses, tracking overnight strength in Chicago soyoil prices and buoyed by strong export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 30 ringgit, or 0.79%, to 3,815 ringgit ($852.70) a tonne in early trade.

Palm oil gains for second week on weaker ringgit

The contract fell on Monday to its lowest close in nearly seven weeks, dragged down by weakness in rival vegetable oils and global economic concerns.