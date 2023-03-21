Georgia lawmakers pass resolution to grant special status to Sindh

KARACHI: House of Representatives of the American state of Georgia has passed a resolution to give the status of twin states to Georgia and Sindh.

The resolution was presented by first elected Pakistani-American state legislator Farooq Mughal, to encourage sister-state relationship with Sindh.

President of the America Pakistan Business Development Forum (AMPAK BDF) Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain hoped that the approval of the resolution to give the status of twin states to Georgia and Sindh will open the doors of economic and cultural development of Sindh.

He also greeted President of AMPAK BDF Atlanta Farooq Mughal, who is also a member of Georgia House of Representatives for introducing privileged resolution which seeks to create a sister-state relationship with the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The house adopted the resolution, on March 8, 2023, submitted by Farooq Mughal to Governor Brian Kemp, the US Senate and the White House, Imtiaz informed.

On this development, Farooq Mughal said that a sister-state relationship between Georgia and Sindh would promote mutual trade and commerce and increase the potential for educational, environmental and cultural relations between our state and the Sindh province. He extends a formal invitation on behalf of the state legislature to the people of the Sindh province to establish a sister-state relationship until December 31, 2026.

Imtiaz Hussain further said this union would allow Georgia and the Sindh province to implement mutually beneficial economic, educational, environmental and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

He said that the economy of Sindh is the second largest in Pakistan and is home to the country’s industrial sector. The agreement would identify objectives, areas of mutual interest, a list of potential activities, as well as an initial list of public and private partners that could help advance the purposes of the sister state agreement, he added.

