AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Georgia lawmakers pass resolution to grant special status to Sindh

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2023 06:29am
Follow us

KARACHI: House of Representatives of the American state of Georgia has passed a resolution to give the status of twin states to Georgia and Sindh.

The resolution was presented by first elected Pakistani-American state legislator Farooq Mughal, to encourage sister-state relationship with Sindh.

President of the America Pakistan Business Development Forum (AMPAK BDF) Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain hoped that the approval of the resolution to give the status of twin states to Georgia and Sindh will open the doors of economic and cultural development of Sindh.

He also greeted President of AMPAK BDF Atlanta Farooq Mughal, who is also a member of Georgia House of Representatives for introducing privileged resolution which seeks to create a sister-state relationship with the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The house adopted the resolution, on March 8, 2023, submitted by Farooq Mughal to Governor Brian Kemp, the US Senate and the White House, Imtiaz informed.

On this development, Farooq Mughal said that a sister-state relationship between Georgia and Sindh would promote mutual trade and commerce and increase the potential for educational, environmental and cultural relations between our state and the Sindh province. He extends a formal invitation on behalf of the state legislature to the people of the Sindh province to establish a sister-state relationship until December 31, 2026.

Imtiaz Hussain further said this union would allow Georgia and the Sindh province to implement mutually beneficial economic, educational, environmental and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

He said that the economy of Sindh is the second largest in Pakistan and is home to the country’s industrial sector. The agreement would identify objectives, areas of mutual interest, a list of potential activities, as well as an initial list of public and private partners that could help advance the purposes of the sister state agreement, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Farooq Mughal AMPAK Georgia lawmakers state of Georgia

Comments

1000 characters

Georgia lawmakers pass resolution to grant special status to Sindh

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Jan, Feb 2023: FBR pays Rs45bn to exporters despite slow FASTER system

Read more stories