Mar 21, 2023
Pakistan

Another rainy spell likely from today

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2023 06:29am
KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday forecast another rainy spell for the country from March 21 to 24 and warned that gusty winds and hailstorm may damage the infrastructure and crops.

Another strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Tuesday (today), which is likely to unleash more rains over most parts of the country during the week.

A widespread rain, wind, thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Kalat, Gwadar, Lasbella and Makran coastlines from March 21 till 24.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Mohmand, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan are also expected to see a widespread rain, wind, thundershower with scattered heavy falls and isolated hailstorm over the period.

Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur may receive a widespread rain, wind, thunderstorm with scattered heavy falls and hailstorm till March 24.

However, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar are likely to witness an isolated rain, wind, thunderstorm till Friday.

A widespread rain, wind, thundershower with scattered heavy falls and isolated hailstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Okara, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Karachi this week.

“Strong wind and hailstorm may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops in the country,” the Met warned and said that the daytime temperature may drop significantly during the rainy spell.

Heavy rains may cause flash floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi, Turbat, Awaran, Panjgur and D.G KhanDir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajur, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Kashmiron on March 22 and 23.

Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore are likely to experience urban flooding on March 23 and 24.

Landslides may strike hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat. Tourists urged to remain more cautious during rains.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period,” the Met said.

weather met office rainy spell

