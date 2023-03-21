KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 236,454 tonnes of cargo comprising 147,777 tonnes of import cargo and 88,677 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 147,777 comprised of 72,956 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,126 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 677 tonnes of Canola, 3,788 tonnes of Chickpeas & 54,230 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 88,677 tonnes comprised of 71,441 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 484 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,592 tonnes of Clinkers, 8,160 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement.

Nearly, 5764 containers comprising of 2654 containers import and 3110 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 652 of 20’s and 915 of 40’s loaded while 08 of 20’s and 82 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1008 of 20’s and 433 of 40’s loaded containers while 108 of 20’s and 564 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 07 ships namely, Mohar, Halil Sahin, Green Pole, Ts Mumbai, Koi, Bow Cedar and MT Lahore have berthed at Karachi Port.

Only one ship, namely Cma Cgm Titan has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 02 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container vessel MSC Silver II left the Port on Monday morning, while another Chemicals carrier ‘Easterly Beech Galaxy’ is expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 23,483tones, comprising 2,046 tones imports cargo and 21,437 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,272 Containers (11 TEUs Imports and 1,261 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, STI Gramercy, MSC Marina and MSC Monica & another ship CMA CGM Rabelais are carrying Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday, 20th March, and another container vessel Lisa is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, while two more ships, Maersk Chicago and Maria Elena are due to arrive on Tuesday, 21st March-2023.

