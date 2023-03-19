AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Greek defence minister says hit with Twitter cyberattack

AFP Published March 19, 2023
ATHENS: The Twitter account of Greece's defence minister on Sunday said it had been hit with a cyberattack that saw hundreds of followers blocked.

"We apologise to the followers of Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos," his account said.

"No information or data was extracted" in the attack, it added.

ECB to test banks’ cyber defences as risks grow

No details were given on the source of the attack.

Google this week said Russian cyberattacks in NATO countries quadrupled last year compared to 2020.

The spike in attacks -- which coincided with Moscow's invasion of pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, 2022 -- was a sign of how cyber warfare would become increasingly prevalent in future conflicts, the US tech giant said in a report.

