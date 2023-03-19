Gold prices post huge gains

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday posted gigantic gains on the local market, traders said.

The rate shot up by Rs4100 to Rs208300 per tola and Rs3516 to Rs178584 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market stood for $1989 per ounce.

Silver prices also surged by Rs100 to Rs2250 per tola and Rs85.73 to Rs1929 per 10 grams, traders said.

