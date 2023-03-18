PBC says ready to call APC for political reconciliation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) said it is ready to call/ arrange an All Parties’ Conference (APC) and to invite all the central leadership of parliamentary parties to reconcile their disputes through dialogue so as to hold free, fair, and transparent elections to all assemblies on a mutually-agreed timeframe.

The PBC vice-Chairman, Haroonur Rashid, and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha, in a statement issued, on Friday, expressed that the PBC and the legal fraternity believe in the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law, independence of judiciary, as well as, democracy and civil authority through a democratic process, and always resist to undemocratic forces, who become cause to destabilise the country.

They said while realising the gravity of the crisis and a very grim and chaotic situation of the country’s political, economic and social conditions all parliamentary parties should resolve their disputes through dialogue and pay attention to other major public issues like inflation, devaluation of currency and unemployment etc.

They expressed that the PBC and the legal fraternity have always strived for the aforementioned objectives and play its positive role to ensure the continuity of the democratic process of the country as enshrined in the Constitution, offered services for mediation among parliamentary parties in past through APC and will continue to do so.

They further endorsed the message of civil society and their invitation to form an informal group of mediators to engage with all parliamentary parties to start a reconciliation process to forge a national consensus on the holding of free, fair and transparent elections to all assemblies on a mutually-agreed timeframe for the sake of the country.

