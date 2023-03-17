AVN 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
India win toss, bowl against Australia in 1st ODI

AFP Published 17 Mar, 2023 01:44pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
MUMBAI: India’s stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in Mumbai for the first of their three one-day internationals on Friday.

All-rounder Pandya is making his debut as ODI captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who will return for the final two matches of the series. Rohit has a family wedding, local media said.

Australian opener David Warner is not fully fit after he left the preceding Test series midway through with concussion and a hairline fracture of the elbow, skipper Steve Smith said after the toss.

Mitchell Marsh will therefore open the batting while Josh Inglis takes the gloves to replace wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who is unwell.

India are fielding four quicks, including Pandya, alongside spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja for their starting XI.

Smith to lead Australia in India ODIs, Warner returns

The hosts won the four-Test series 2-1 but now both countries turn their focus to preparations for the 50-over World Cup in India in October.

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

