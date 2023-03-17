Any attempt to declare emergency in G-B to prove ‘last nail in PDM’s coffin’: CM

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Thursday warned that any attempt to declare an emergency in G-B would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Speaking at a presser here, he said that there are rumours that the PDM regime is contemplating declaring an emergency in G-B by dismissing a democratically-elected government, which if true, would worsen things for the “imported regime”.

“I dare the morons to declare an emergency in G-B if they can……you cannot control the rest of the provinces and if you think you can control the people of G-B, just go for it and we’ll see you,” he warned.

He also accused the federal government of creating chaos in G-B through unjustified cuts in the development funds for G-B, adding the Centre has also been considering the no-confidence option against the chief minister, but they will have to kiss the dust no matter what they do.

He said that it is he who has been delaying the G-B Assembly session for the last several months – which if convened – would be flooded with such strong resolutions against the PDM regime, making it impossible for it to control the people of the region. He said that the unjust cut in the budget of G-B, no share in the NFC Award, and cut in wheat quota are some of the things which are being done by the Centre because Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in power there.

He said that discussions are underway to drag the centre in the court of law for the injustice it has been doing with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan after coming into power.

The chief minister rejected the allegations levelled by the federal government that G-B police personnel were deployed at Zaman Park to protect Imran Khan.

He said that G-B police personnel were present in Lahore alongside him, adding there is no truth that the policemen of Punjab and G-B came face to face at Zaman Park.

He said that he reserves all those who levelled false allegations against G-B police, adding the people who conspired against G-B police should be ashamed of themselves as IG Punjab Usman Anwar denied the reports.

The chief minister said that the people of G-B know how to defend its leader Imran Khan, as they will stand by him through thick and thin.

“I also invited Imran Khan to stay in G-B and we are ready to protect our leader but he said he will fight the battle of his people by staying at Zaman Park, as he is not a coward like leaders of other parties,” he added.

He said that the people who talk tall of law and the Constitution should first hold elections within 90 days in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

“These people have made a mockery of the Constitution. They have withdrawn police security from a former prime minister in their political enmity against him [Imran Khan],” he added.

