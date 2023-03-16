AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.09%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
DGKC 48.08 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.78%)
EPCL 47.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.49%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.67%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
HUBC 70.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
NETSOL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
OGDC 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.35%)
PAEL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
PIBTL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.05%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.36%)
PRL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.83%)
TPLP 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
TRG 113.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
UNITY 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 19 (0.45%)
BR30 15,307 Increased By 59.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 41,887 Increased By 13.2 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,596 Increased By 7.9 (0.05%)
CBOT corn still targets $6.33-1/2 to $6.38-1/2 range

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 12:33pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn still targets a range of $6.33-1/2 to $6.38-1/2 per bushel, as suggested by its wave pattern. A five-wave cycle from the Feb. 14 high of $6.84-3/4 has completed. The completion was confirmed by its wave structure and the small triple-bottom forming around $6.09.

After narrowly missing its first target of $6.29-3/4, the contract started a correction which has been quickly reversed. The reversal signals the extension of the bounce towards the second target of $6.42-3/4, where the wave 4 ended.

Support is at $6.22-1/4, a break below which will not only trigger a drop towards the range of $6.17-1/2 to $6.20-1/2 but also confirm a completion of the bounce.

Corn near 1-week high on Argentina supply woes, soybeans firm

On the daily chart, the contract experienced a small hiccup around a resistance of $6.27-1/4. Its target range of $6.38-1/4 to $6.47 still looks promising.

The basic assumption is that the drop from $6.84-3/4 looks so deep, it must be accompanied by a decent bounce, especially after the completion of five-wave cycle.

