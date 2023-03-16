AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.09%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DFML 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
DGKC 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.6%)
EPCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
HUBC 70.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
NETSOL 79.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.72%)
OGDC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PAEL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.36%)
PRL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.96%)
TPLP 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.62%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,237 Increased By 16.8 (0.4%)
BR30 15,291 Increased By 43.5 (0.29%)
KSE100 41,866 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,587 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
Tokyo stocks end lower

AFP Published March 16, 2023 Updated March 16, 2023 12:19pm
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday, with investors in the grip of contagion fears on concerns about European giant Credit Suisse after the collapse of two regional US banks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.80 percent, or 218.87 points, to end at 27,010.61, while the broader Topix index lost 1.17 percent, or 23.02 points, to 1,937.10.

The dollar fetched 132.86 yen, against 133.43 yen in New York late Wednesday.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had already left investors in panic mode and scrambling to sell when news of trouble at Credit Suisse added to their dismay.

Switzerland’s second-biggest bank tanked nearly 25 percent after Saudi National Bank – its main shareholder – said it would “absolutely not” up its stake in the firm.

Credit Suisse’s plunge on the stock market “propagated the view among investors that uncertainties over the financial sector, triggered by the US bank collapses, were spilling over to Europe,” IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Tokyo stocks close down over 2%

The Tokyo market started with Nikkei sharply down 1.65 percent.

But “excessive fears receded” once the news broke that Credit Suisse would borrow almost $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to reinforce the group, the brokerage added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group slid 1.44 percent to 4,897 yen, Sony Group lost 0.75 percent to 11,235 yen and Toyota trimmed 1.21 percent to 1,790 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.76 percent to 27,725 yen.

Tokyo stocks

