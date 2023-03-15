AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Futures price toss up on likelihood of Fed rate hike next week

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:59pm
Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate have dialed back their bets the U.S. central bank will raise its benchmark rate a quarter of a percentage point next week to about even odds, after a government report showed U.S. retail prices fell in February and turbulence at Credit Suisse renewed fears of a banking crisis.

Prices of Fed funds futures reflected about a 50% chance of a quarter-percentage point rate hike this month with roughly a 50% chance seen of no change. The current target range is 4.5%-4.75%.

Credit Suisse sheds nearly 25%, key backer says no more money

One day ago, futures were pricing in an almost 70% probability of a quarter-percentage point rate at the Fed’s policy meeting next week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

