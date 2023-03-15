AVN 66.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
Sciver-Brunt warns unbeaten Mumbai against complacency in WPL

AFP Published 15 Mar, 2023 02:49pm
Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP
NEW DELHI: Nat Sciver-Brunt warned her unbeaten Mumbai Indians against complacency after becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

The English all-rounder smacked 36 off 31 balls and then took 3-21 as Mumbai crushed Gujarat Giants by 55 runs for a fifth win out of five in the Twenty20 tournament.

“We’re just trying to be consistent. We’ve got players taking wickets and scoring runs well,” Sciver-Brunt, Mumbai’s top run-scorer, said.

“We just don’t want to be complacent. We’re doing well, playing from the heart and enjoying ourselves,” the 30-year-old added.

Mumbai are top of the WPL and guaranteed to finish in the top three.

Sciver-Brunt’s 182 runs in five innings make her the WPL’s fourth-highest scorer behind Australian trio Meg Lanning of Delhi Capitals, Ellyse Perry of Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy.

Put in to bat, Mumbai posted 162-8 against Gujarat on Tuesday with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hitting a quickfire 51 in her third half-century of the WPL.

In reply Gujarat were restricted to 107-9, hurtling to their fourth defeat in five games.

“I think credit goes to all the support staff and teammates,” said Kaur, who was named player of the match.

“They have been doing so much hard work and the way we are playing, we want to continue that approach.”

The WPL has five teams and is the second most lucrative domestic women’s sport competition globally after US professional basketball.

The league stage ends on March 21 and the team that finishes top will proceed directly to the March 26 final at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The teams that finish second and third in the league will play an eliminator on March 24 for a place in the decider.

Delhi are currently second in the table and UP Warriorz third.

