AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 30.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.76%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.08%)
FFL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.39%)
GGL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
MLCF 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.29%)
NETSOL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 92.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.52%)
PAEL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 71.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 111.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
UNITY 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,151 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -33 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,579 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)
Palm oil may bounce towards 4,089 ringgit

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 11:12am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce towards a resistance at 4,089 ringgit per tonne, following its stabilization around a support of 3,994 ringgit. The support is identified as the 61.8% retracement of the uptrend from 3,728 ringgit to 4,425 ringgit, standing as a key barrier towards 3,728 ringgit.

Even though a wave c from 4,247 ringgit is yet to fulfil its target of 3,931 ringgit, a bounce as decent as the one from the March 8 low of 4,109 ringgit could be unfolding.

A short falling channel suggests an extension of the bounce towards 4,089 ringgit.

A break below 3,974 ringgit could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards 3,892-3,931 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract seems to be stabilizing around a support of 4,022 ringgit, as suggested by the inverted hammer on Tuesday.

Palm closes at near one-month low on economic fears, weaker rival oils

A consolidation or bounce is highly likely, because the contract is still in a big consolidation phase. After three days of successive drops, a bounce looks a natural reaction.

