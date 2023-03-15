AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit 5-month low on US banking crisis

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit a five-month low on Tuesday as the relentless selling continued for a fourth session over a US banking crisis that sparked a global selloff among lenders.

The Nifty 50 index closed down 0.65% at 17,043.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.6% to 57,900.19.

The Nifty 50 index has lost over 4% in four consecutive sessions as of Tuesday, taking losses to 5.9% thus far into the year. If the losses hold, this would be the worst quarter ending March 31 since 2020. The fallout from the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank widened despite government efforts to shore up confidence, hitting bank shares globally.

There are concerns over public sector banks managing their treasuries after what happened in the US, which has led to a selloff, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, at SMC Global Securities.

Meanwhile, assurances from US President Joe Biden and other policymakers did little to calm markets and prompted a rethink on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Indian shares Joe Biden Silicon Valley Bank US banking crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares hit 5-month low on US banking crisis

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Pitched battles ahead of IK’s possible arrest

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Read more stories