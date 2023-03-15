NDMA initiates series of simulation exercises

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in an effort to effectively tackle any form of emergency has initiated a series of simulation exercises (Sim Ex) engaging all the relevant federal and provincial departments.

As a comprehensive plan to assess the effectiveness of emergency response strategies and evaluate the preparedness of federal and provincial departments for emergencies, the NDMA conducted the first Sim Ex for floods and rain emergencies with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change, the UNICEF and Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH) on March 14 at Islamabad.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik and Country Head WFP Chris attended the inaugural session of the three-day long exercises and delivered the opening remarks.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Sherry Rehman said coordination among institutions involved in disaster management was necessary for protection against natural calamities.

Rehman said there was a need to increase cooperation between various institutions to deal with disasters in the future. She added the first task after a natural disaster was to restore basic infrastructure, whereas, no country could bear the loss of natural calamities on its own.

During the natural calamities, she said the friendly countries were the first to reach out for help. "Pakistan suffered massive losses due to floods. However, affected by glacier melt and heatwave, the spring season is almost over," Rehman added. The minister underlined that climate change was a big threat to human lives, adding, "Problems can be solved easily with mutual cooperation of institutions."

Rehman called for a “whole of Pakistan” approach leading to sustainable development for people and recovery in the aftermath of floods 2022. She lauded the efforts by the NDMA’s relief operations during floods 2022 and other emergencies. She emphasized on the importance of collaboration across government agencies, humanitarian organisations, civil society, and the private sector for disaster mitigation and building a well-prepared Pakistan.

The NDMA chairman highlighted that the simulation exercises are part of the NDMA’s Re-modelled National Preparedness and Response System in Pakistan which will be replicated at the provincial and district levels. He said that the success of these simulation exercises underscores the importance of being vigilant and prepared for emergencies and that we can improve our overall resilience and ability to cope with natural disasters through proactive measures.

The simulation exercises involved various scenarios, such as flash flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall based on floods 2022. Emergency responders, including the NDMA, the PDMAs, the armed forces, the PMD, the FFC, Rescue 1122, the UN organisations, NGOs, and representatives of other coordinating federal and provincial departments participated in the scenario-based drills.

These exercises will allow participants to practice their response skills, communication protocols, and decision-making processes in a realistic and safe environment.

